Pair wanted on more than 20 charges in Miamisburg drug trafficking case

A man and woman were indicted Thursday are wanted on more than 20 felony charges in a Dayton drug trafficking case.

Arrests warrants were issued for Kelsie Martin, 26, and Christapher May, 31, both of Dayton, who are scheduled to be arraigned Aug. 10 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

They were indicted for eight counts each of aggravated trafficking in drugs and aggravated possession of drugs plus trafficking in cocaine and possession of cocaine.

Martin also was indicted for two counts of trafficking in drugs and two counts of misdemeanor possession of drugs for a total of 22 counts, and May additionally was indicted for having weapons while under disability for a prior offense of violence, trafficking in drugs and a misdemeanor count of possession of drugs for 21 total charges.

The offense happened Sept. 16, 2022, and the case was investigated by the Miamisburg Police Department, according to court records.

In addition to cocaine, the drugs involved were methamphetamine, oxycodone, clonazolam, amphetamine, dexmethylphenidate, etizolam and buprenorphine, the grand jury indictments stated.

Cocaine and meth are common recreational drugs while oxycodone is a potent opioid used to treat pain. Clonazolam is used to treat anxiety and panic attacks and dtizolam also is used to treat anxiety and insomnia. Amphetamine and dexmethylphenidate are used to treat attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, and buprenorphine is prescribed as a replacement in the treatment of heroin and methadone dependence, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency.