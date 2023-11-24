Pair who traded shots with Dayton woman after trying to break in sentenced to probation

A man and woman from Trotwood who exchanged gunfire with a Dayton woman in July while trying to break into her apartment are not headed to prison.

Cassie Serrice Jones-Hufford, 41, and Travon D. Thomas, 25, were sentenced Tuesday by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Susan Solle to up to five years probation.

The pair each pleaded guilty last month via bills of information, Jones-Hufford to one felony count of trespassing in a habitation, and Thomas to one felony count of aggravated assault. As part of the plea agreements, attempt to commit aggravated burglary was dismissed against each of them, and Thomas also had one count of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation and felonious assault dismissed, according to plea documents filed Oct. 24.

They tried to break into a woman’s apartment July 29 in the 4600 block of Midway Avenue.

Jones-Hufford kicked at the back door multiple times in an attempt to break in, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court. Once she kicked in the door, the resident started shooting at Jones-Hufford.

Thomas then returned fire before they fled in a vehicle, the affidavit stated.

No one was injured, but Dayton police found several spent shell casings in the apartment parking lot and two more near the woman’s apartment. There were several bullet holes in the brick outside the apartment and inside, according to court records.

