Parolee accused of beating woman with wooden ball bat in Harrison Twp.

A 62-year-old man is accused of beating a woman with a wooden baseball bat on Halloween in Harrison Twp.

Mitchell Irvin Smith was arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of felonious assault, each with repeat violent offender specifications.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched Oct. 31 to the 6900 block of North Main Street on reports of an assault in progress.

Deputies found a woman covered in blood at a business in the 8300 block of North Main Street who was injured during the assault.

“The victim, a 38-year-old female, reported that the defendant had struck her with a wooden baseball bat multiple times on her head and other parts of her body,” said Greg Flannagan, Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman.

At the time of the incident Smith was on parole after serving 20 years for a Butler County rape conviction and was returned to the Lorain Correctional Institution, according to Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction records.

Smith is briefly in the Montgomery County Jail for his hearing before he must go back to prison, court records show.

