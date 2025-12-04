Breaking: Large police presence reported in Dayton, public asked to avoid area

PHOTOS: SWAT, police activity reported in Dayton

South Gettysburg SWAT
South Gettysburg SWAT
South Gettysburg SWAT
South Gettysburg SWAT
South Gettysburg SWAT
1 / 5
About a dozen law enforcement cruisers responded to police activity in the 1700 block of South Gettysburg Avenue on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF