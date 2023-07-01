Piqua man charged in rape case involving child younger than 13

A Piqua man is facing charges in a child sexual abuse case.
Benjamin A. Barhorst, 37, was arraigned Friday in Miami County Municipal Court, where he pleaded not guilty to three counts of rape, court records show.
The charges accuse him of engaging in sexual conduct with a child who is less than 13, according to an affidavit filed in court.
Barhorst remains held on $500,000 bail on each charge in the Miami County Jail.
The case against him was investigated by the Piqua Police Department.
Credit: Miami County Jail
