X

Piqua man charged in rape case involving child younger than 13

Credit: JAN UNDERWOOD

Credit: JAN UNDERWOOD

Crime & Law
By
54 minutes ago

A Piqua man is facing charges in a child sexual abuse case.

Benjamin A. Barhorst, 37, was arraigned Friday in Miami County Municipal Court, where he pleaded not guilty to three counts of rape, court records show.

ExploreKettering woman gets 2 years in prison for sex with 14-year-old boy

The charges accuse him of engaging in sexual conduct with a child who is less than 13, according to an affidavit filed in court.

Barhorst remains held on $500,000 bail on each charge in the Miami County Jail.

The case against him was investigated by the Piqua Police Department.

Credit: Miami County Jail

Credit: Miami County Jail

In Other News
1
Boy throws cat off Harrison Twp. bridge, adult films it; both face...
2
Moraine man indicted on more than a dozen charges in child porn case
3
Harrison Twp. man avoids prison after child sex sting featured on TV...
4
Jury finds man not guilty of 2020 homicide after conviction overturned...
5
Jail medical provider responds to inmate deaths, says opioid problem...

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top