Piqua man pleads not guilty to burglary, sexual assault of 3-year-old boy

TROY — A Piqua man charged with rape and breaking and entering for allegedly sexually assaulting a 3-year-old boy inside a house in June pleaded not guilty Thursday to additional rape charges in Miami County Common Pleas Court.

Jesse D. Hartman, 34, appeared in court on a superseding indictment containing three felony charges of rape of a child under age 10 and one count of aggravated burglary.

The two additional rape charges were filed against Hartman following receipt of lab results, said Paul Watkins, first assistant county prosecutor.

Hartman was arrested by police June 20 following a police investigation into a woman’s report early June 16 that she found a stranger in an upstairs bedroom of her home sexually assaulting a child. The woman said she grabbed and hit the man and chased him from the house and down the street.

Hartman previously was convicted in Miami County Municipal Court in 2022 of public indecency, a misdemeanor, and is on probation in the that case. In 2021, he also was charged with public indecency, which later was amended to disorderly conduct, a minor misdemeanor.

In court Thursday, a further review of Hartman’s case reported a 2018 conviction in Indiana for committing a sex offense in the presence of a juvenile and a 2019 conviction for voyeurism in Kentucky.

Judge Stacy Wall said Hartman is a risk to the public. “It is a different victim every time,” she said of past victims. “The victim here is a stranger.”

Hartman’s bail was continued at $1 million. His pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 31.