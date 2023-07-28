Police: 18-year-old causes crash during chase, would not let woman go

BreakingNews
An 18-year-old from Dayton is accused of causing a crash this week while fleeing from a traffic stop and refusing to let a woman get out the car.

Jamir Smith was arraigned Friday afternoon in Dayton Municipal Court, where he was charged with failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, abduction, having weapons while under disability, carrying concealed weapons, attempt to commit receiving stolen property and a misdemeanor count of obstructing official business.

Dayton police at 5:35 p.m. Tuesday tried to pull over Smith for a traffic stop at 5:35 pm. Tuesday while he was driving a 2017 Buick Encore.

“The officers activated their overhead lights and audible siren and Mr. Smith accelerated away from the traffic stop,” an affidavit read.

Dayton police pursued Smith through several neighborhoods.

“Mr. Smith caused a traffic accident during his reckless driving and ran over (tire deflation devices) however, continued to flee at dangerous speeds,” the document stated.

Police said that Smith threw a loaded firearm out of the SUV during the chase. An officer was able to end the pursuit through a tactical maneuver that caused Smith to spin out. Smith then ran away from officers before he was captured, according to the affidavit.

Two passengers were in the SUV, including a woman who said that Smith refused to let her out of the SUV.

“(The woman) stated she was in fear for her safety and debated jumping out of the vehicle to get away from Mr. Smith,” the affidavit stated.

Smith is held on $50,000 bail in the Montgomery County Jail.

