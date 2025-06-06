Police: 2-year-old kidnapped in Dayton, recovered shortly after

Dayton police said that a domestic complaint turned out to be a kidnapping Thursday.
At around 3:30 p.m., police were called to the 1600 block of E. Third Street for a domestic complaint, but on arrival found that a 34-year-old man assaulted the mother of his child and kidnapped their 2-year-old, according to Dayton Police Sgt. Andrew Zecchini.
The sergeant said that the man does not have custody of the child and has a warrant for his arrest in Kentucky for violent crimes.
Zecchini said that officers located the child, suspect and vehicle just over an hour after they were dispatched.
“The two-year-old is safe and is being checked out by medical professionals out of an abundance of caution,” the sergeant said in a statement.
Police are investigating.
