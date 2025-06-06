Police: 2-year-old kidnapped in Dayton, recovered shortly after

0 minutes ago
Dayton police said that a domestic complaint turned out to be a kidnapping Thursday.

At around 3:30 p.m., police were called to the 1600 block of E. Third Street for a domestic complaint, but on arrival found that a 34-year-old man assaulted the mother of his child and kidnapped their 2-year-old, according to Dayton Police Sgt. Andrew Zecchini.

The sergeant said that the man does not have custody of the child and has a warrant for his arrest in Kentucky for violent crimes.

Zecchini said that officers located the child, suspect and vehicle just over an hour after they were dispatched.

“The two-year-old is safe and is being checked out by medical professionals out of an abundance of caution,” the sergeant said in a statement.

Police are investigating.

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.