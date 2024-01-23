Police give ‘all clear’ after incident at Wright State dorm

Police at Wright State University gave the all clear Monday night after responding to an incident at a campus dormitory.

A social media post reported the incident happened at Cedar Hall and asked anyone with information to contact Wright State Police at 937-775-2111.

We are working to learn more about the incident and will update this report.

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

