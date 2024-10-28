Police investigating early-morning shooting in Dayton

Police are investigating after a shooting reported early Monday morning in Dayton.
According to Dayton Police Lt. Steven Bauer, after 12 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Delaware Avenue and a reported shooting.
Officers found a 32-year-old man who had been shot, Bauer said, and emergency crews took him to an area hospital.
The shooting is under investigation by the DPD Homicide Unit, the lieutenant said.
Police asked for anyone with information to call 937-333-1232 to speak to detectives, or leave an anonymous tip through Miami Valley Crime Stoppers by calling 937-222-7867 or through their website.
