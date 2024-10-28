Police investigating early-morning shooting in Dayton

ajc.com

Crime & Law
By
32 minutes ago
X

Police are investigating after a shooting reported early Monday morning in Dayton.

According to Dayton Police Lt. Steven Bauer, after 12 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Delaware Avenue and a reported shooting.

Explore15-year-old found shot multiple times after shots fired during vehicle theft in Dayton

Officers found a 32-year-old man who had been shot, Bauer said, and emergency crews took him to an area hospital.

The shooting is under investigation by the DPD Homicide Unit, the lieutenant said.

Police asked for anyone with information to call 937-333-1232 to speak to detectives, or leave an anonymous tip through Miami Valley Crime Stoppers by calling 937-222-7867 or through their website.

In Other News
1
Last of five officials accused in Columbus Zoo fraud scheme sentenced...
2
Kettering man to spend a year of weekends in jail for child sex abuse...
3
15-year-old found shot multiple times after shots fired during vehicle...
4
Kettering woman gets jail, loses license in 2023 crash that kills...
5
Man accused of attacking, killing Warren Correctional inmate

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.