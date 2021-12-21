Man runs from police, involved in 4-vehicle crash at busy Middletown intersection

The Trailblazer overturned onto its size and struck a traffic light support pole and McPherson got out and ran away but was caught a short time later. Middletown police said he was found hiding in a creek bed behind 4407 Roosevelt Blvd.

McPherson was charged with receiving stolen property and failure to comply with a police officer, both felonies, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. He also was found to have an active warrant through the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. He suffered minor injuries from the crash and was taken to Atrium Medical Center. He was treated and released and placed under arrest.

The driver of the 1996 Dodge Caravan, Chastity Sutton of Middletown, suffered serious injuries in the crash. She was taken to Atrium Medical Center and then flown to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

The driver of the Mustang, Luke Garrett of Midddletown, and the driver of the 2019 Caravan, William Planzer of Fairfield, suffered minor injuries but were not taken to the hospital.