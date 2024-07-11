Police: Recent spike in EBT card theft due to card skimmer devices

Dayton police are urging residents of the city and surrounding areas, especially those who use EBT cards, to be on the lookout for fake card-swiper devices after they saw a sudden rise in card thefts and fraud in the last month.

In a press conference, Dayton Police Major Brian Johns said that the department had received more than 60 reports of EBT cards being stolen since June, and 10 in the last several days.

EBT cards are used to receive SNAP food assistance benefits.

Johns said that the thefts involved devices installed on ATMs and on sales machines that look like parts of the normal card readers. For example, he showed a device recently recovered by police which mimicked a card reader’s key pad. The major said that a store employee noticed people messing with the card reader and reported it to police.

Thieves use the device to learn the card’s information and PIN, then use the funds to make large purchases, often in other states and especially in New York or Texas.

He also said that a different device involved a small camera on an ATM that was placed to help steal the card users’ PIN.

Johns said that to help prevent theft, card users should protect their PIN, and watch for anything that looks off with the card reading equipment. He said that all parts of the card reader should be solidly in place, so if something looks loose, or anything else looks off, then alert the store management. He also said that if the card reader looked loose to pull on it and see if it comes off.

For those who had already had their EBT card information stolen, the major said that victim should contact police to make a report, and then contact the Secret Service and Ohio government with the report to work on restoring the funds.

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services also warned SNAP recipients to be cautious in March, after the U.S. Food and Nutrition Service warned of a scheme for thieves to target SNAP benefits using card skimmers The ODJFS said anyone whose benefits were stolen could seek reimbursement by calling their county department of job and family services.

When asked if any arrests had been made connected to these card readers, Johns said, “Not yet,” but said that their investigation is ongoing with the assistance of the Secret Service.

