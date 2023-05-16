BreakingNews
NEW DETAILS: Body recovered from river ID’d as 7-year-old Lucas Rosales
X

Police searching for suspect after officers surround house in Dayton

Crime & Law
By
26 minutes ago

Police briefly surrounded a home in Dayton Tuesday afternoon after a person reportedly pointed a gun at their neighbor.

According to Dayton Police Sgt. Michael Beane, officer responded to the 300 block of Bellaire Avenue at about 1:48 p.m. after a person reported that their neighbor had pointed a gun at them.

ExploreCartel cash, 17 kilos of cocaine seized in Trotwood drug raid, officials say

Beane said that the caller tried to break up a domestic violence incident with the same neighbor on Monday, and the suspect assaulted the caller.

Police surrounded the house, but later determined that the suspect was not inside.

Law enforcement is now looking for the suspect, who is wanted for assault and a probation violation, the sergeant said.

In Other News
1
Cartel cash, 17 kilos of cocaine seized in Trotwood drug raid...
2
5 Middletown police officers cleared after investigation
3
Suspect in fatal I-75 hit-and-run in Moraine back in Ohio
4
Man accused of strangling 4-year-old girl; Do you know where he is?
5
Greene County seeks second domestic violence investigator as local...

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top