Police searching for suspect after officers surround house in Dayton

Police briefly surrounded a home in Dayton Tuesday afternoon after a person reportedly pointed a gun at their neighbor.
According to Dayton Police Sgt. Michael Beane, officer responded to the 300 block of Bellaire Avenue at about 1:48 p.m. after a person reported that their neighbor had pointed a gun at them.
Beane said that the caller tried to break up a domestic violence incident with the same neighbor on Monday, and the suspect assaulted the caller.
Police surrounded the house, but later determined that the suspect was not inside.
Law enforcement is now looking for the suspect, who is wanted for assault and a probation violation, the sergeant said.
