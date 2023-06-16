Police: Stranger caught ‘sexually assaulting’ toddler in Piqua

Police arrested a child rape suspect who they said fled a house early Friday after he was caught sexually assaulting a young child.

A woman called 911 around 12:40 a.m. to report a strange man was “sexually assaulting her toddler in an upstairs bedroom,” according to a statement released by the Piqua Police Department.

The man fled after he was discovered. However, detectives within 12 hours had a suspect identified and in custody.

The 34-year-old Piqua man was arrested at 12:30 p.m. and booked into the Miami County Jail on suspicion of rape and burglary, both felony charges.

The man is not being named by the Dayton Daily News because he is not formally charged.