Preble County teacher indicted for sexual relationship with student

At the time of writing, he was not in the Preble County Jail, and is scheduled to be arraigned March 21.

The Preble County Sheriff’s Office opened an investigation into Stringer-Smith Feb. 7 after a parent and student contacted the Twin Valley Community Local School District’s resource officer.

The student said that they had been in a relationship with a teacher since September, the sheriff’s office said. The relationship reportedly became sexual in October, when the student was 17. The student is currently 18.

The sheriff’s office said the relationship involved several locations, including the school building.

Twin Valley Community Local Schools Superintendent Scott Cottingim previously said that Stringer-Smith was immediately put on administrative leave after learning of the allegations.

He has been relieved of all district-related duties and is prohibited from district property.

Deputies arrested Stringer-Smith Feb. 7, and during a search of his home seized several items related to the investigation.