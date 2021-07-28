Prosecutor: Officers in Hamilton Twp. deadly May shooting ‘completely justified’

Anthony D. Williams

Williams’ longtime live-in girlfriend went to a next door neighbor’s home to call police after Williams, who was intoxicated and had been making suicidal threats, fired a gun inside their home, Fornshell said.

A 911 caller said Williams had fired his handgun, a .357 Taurus Magnum revolver, inside his house twice before his girlfriend went to their neighbor’s house, and that he fired a third round after she left their home.

Although Hamilton Twp. police do not use body-worn cameras, Fornshell said the BCI investigation found that statements among officers, neighbors and Williams’ girlfriend who witnessed the shooting were consistent.

Following the shooting, Williams’ family issued a statement on social media saying they were thankful no officers were harmed. They called it “a tragic event” and that they “very much so back the blue and glad not one else was harmed. We ask everyone to respect our privacy during this time.”