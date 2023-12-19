Registered sex offender gets probation in Riverside sexual assault case

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Tyler was accused of providing alcohol that impaired the judgment of the victim in the case before engaging in sexual activity. He also was accused of restraining his accuser and engaging in sexual activity by force, according to an affidavit filed in Montgomery County Municipal Court - Eastern Division in Huber Heights.

The incident happened Aug. 12 on Crestmont Drive near Mission Court in a neighborhood east of Spinning Road and south of Burkhardt Road.

Tyler is listed on the Ohio sex offender registry for a 2001 rape conviction in Kentucky involving a juvenile girl. As part of his conviction, he also was designated a Tier II sexual offender, which requires him to register his address every six months for 25 years.