Registered sex offender gets probation in Riverside sexual assault case

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Crime & Law
By
35 minutes ago
X

A registered sex offender charged in a Riverside sexual assault case will spend the next five years on probation, according to sentencing documents filed Tuesday.

Ronnie Lee Tyler, 42, of Riverside pleaded guilty Nov. 2 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court to aggravated assault and gross sexual imposition. As part of his plea agreement, three counts of rape and one count of kidnapping were dismissed.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Tyler was accused of providing alcohol that impaired the judgment of the victim in the case before engaging in sexual activity. He also was accused of restraining his accuser and engaging in sexual activity by force, according to an affidavit filed in Montgomery County Municipal Court - Eastern Division in Huber Heights.

The incident happened Aug. 12 on Crestmont Drive near Mission Court in a neighborhood east of Spinning Road and south of Burkhardt Road.

ExploreCovington man, 34, indicted on 10 felony child sex counts

Tyler is listed on the Ohio sex offender registry for a 2001 rape conviction in Kentucky involving a juvenile girl. As part of his conviction, he also was designated a Tier II sexual offender, which requires him to register his address every six months for 25 years.

In Other News
1
Man who brought guns, ammo to Kettering gym can’t go back
2
19-year-old charged in Clay Twp. child pornography case
3
Darke County investigation leads to local child porn case against...
4
Hospital nurse accused of diluting medication, falsifying drug...
5
Covington man, 34, indicted on 10 felony child sex counts

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top