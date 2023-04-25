Retired Dayton police sergeant faces child pornography charges

Dennis K. Chaney, 70, of Georgetown was arraigned Tuesday in Brown County Common Pleas Court for five counts each of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material and pandering obscenity involving a minor following his Friday indictment by a county grand jury.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office received a tip on Dec. 19, 2022, that Chaney reportedly “had transferred images and videos consistent with possible child pornography,” which led to several months of investigating, according to a statement from Brown County Sheriff Gordon Ellis.