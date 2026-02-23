Riverside hatchet attack suspect sentenced to time served after year in jail

A Riverside man accused of attacking another with a hatchet has been sentenced after just over a year in jail.

Jeffrey A. Brown, 63, was sentenced by Montgomery County Common Pleas Court Judge E. Gerald Parker Jr. to time served after Brown pleaded guilty to a bill of information charge of attempting to commit aggravated assault.

Jeffrey A. Brown. Photo courtesy Miami Valley Jails.

According to the Montgomery County Jail website, Brown has been booked in the jail since Feb. 17, 2025, the same day of the reported attack.

ExplorePREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man charged in hatchet attack, SWAT standoff in Riverside

On that day, Riverside police were dispatched to an apartment in the 1700 block of Brandt Pike at around 6 p.m. for a reported stabbing.

Brown reportedly struck a man on the head and leg with a hatchet, causing injuries that required staples to treat, according to court documents. Police said that the man’s condition was serious, but not life-threatening.

Brown then allegedly took a metal cart and left the apartment.

Police said they found Brown down the street at his residence, and when Brown refused to come outside there was a brief SWAT standoff before he eventually surrendered.

