Riverside hatchet attack suspect sentenced to time served after year in jail

According to the Montgomery County Jail website, Brown has been booked in the jail since Feb. 17, 2025, the same day of the reported attack.

On that day, Riverside police were dispatched to an apartment in the 1700 block of Brandt Pike at around 6 p.m. for a reported stabbing.

Brown reportedly struck a man on the head and leg with a hatchet, causing injuries that required staples to treat, according to court documents. Police said that the man’s condition was serious, but not life-threatening.

Brown then allegedly took a metal cart and left the apartment.

Police said they found Brown down the street at his residence, and when Brown refused to come outside there was a brief SWAT standoff before he eventually surrendered.