Breaking: Springfield Haitian leader reacts as judge halts Trump immigration crackdown

Riverside man faces several dozen child sexual abuse material charges

ajc.com

Crime & Law
By
0 minutes ago
X

A Riverside man is facing several dozen child sexual abuse material charges after a tip from a law enforcement task force.

Cameron M. Heeter, 29, was indicted in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court Thursday on 63 counts of pandering sexually-oriented material involving a minor.

ExploreMan found guilty in police chase, US 35 shooting in Dayton

According to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office, Riverside police began investigating Heeter based on a referral from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force that he might possess child sexual abuse material.

None of the children depicted in the material are local victims, the prosecutor’s office said.

At the time of writing Heeter was not in the Montgomery County Jail, but he is scheduled to be arraigned April 24.  

In Other News
1
Man found guilty in police chase, US 35 shooting in Dayton
2
UPDATE: $10K reward offered in Kettering gun store break-in
3
Timeline and map for chase, crash, officer-involved shooting from...
4
Man gets prison in killing of reported Harrison Twp. Boost Mobile...
5
Former Dayton attorney gets prison for grooming girl in Nevada

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.