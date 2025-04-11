Riverside man faces several dozen child sexual abuse material charges

A Riverside man is facing several dozen child sexual abuse material charges after a tip from a law enforcement task force.
Cameron M. Heeter, 29, was indicted in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court Thursday on 63 counts of pandering sexually-oriented material involving a minor.
According to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office, Riverside police began investigating Heeter based on a referral from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force that he might possess child sexual abuse material.
None of the children depicted in the material are local victims, the prosecutor’s office said.
At the time of writing Heeter was not in the Montgomery County Jail, but he is scheduled to be arraigned April 24.
In Other News
1
Man found guilty in police chase, US 35 shooting in Dayton
2
UPDATE: $10K reward offered in Kettering gun store break-in
3
Timeline and map for chase, crash, officer-involved shooting from...
4
Man gets prison in killing of reported Harrison Twp. Boost Mobile...
5
Former Dayton attorney gets prison for grooming girl in Nevada
About the Author