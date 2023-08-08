Riverside man sentenced to 1½ years for 100 child porn charges

A Riverside man will spend 1½ years in prison for 100 child pornography charges.

Gerald Clovis Brecheen Jr., 26, was sentenced Monday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court after he pleaded guilty July 10 to 50 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor and 50 counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

“The sheriff’s office received information from the Department of Homeland Security that the defendant had been activity purchasing child pornography on the Dark Web,” Greg Flannagan, Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman, said previously.

Judge Timothy O’Connell sentenced Brecheen to 18 months each on the first 50 counts and 12 months each on the second 50 counts, to be served concurrent for a total of 18 months, or 1½ years.

Brecheen also was designated a Tier II sex offender, meaning that once he is released he will have to register his address every 180 days for 25 years.