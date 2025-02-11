Riverside man sentenced to prison in cocaine, LSD, mushroom trafficking case

Feb 11, 2025
A Riverside man accused along with a woman of trafficking cocaine and other illegal drugs has been sentenced to prison.

Justyn D. Yahle, 38, was sentenced by Montgomery County Common Pleas Court Judge Gerald Parker Jr. to three to four and a half years in prison, followed by up to three years of parole.

Justyn David Yahle. Photo courtesy of Montgomery County Jail.

As per a plea agreement Yahle filed Jan. 9, he is forfeiting all firearms, bank accounts and currency seized in the case, as well as one vehicle.

In the agreement, Yahle agreed to spend at least four years in prison. However, in court documents the court said he would be presumed to be released after three years unless the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction determines he should spend more time following a hearing.

At the time of writing, Yahle was in custody at the Montgomery County Jail.

He was charged along with Krystal M. Connelly, 40, also of Riverside, after an investigation by the Tactical Crime Suppression Unit, which said that it found 1.7 pounds of cocaine, a “bulk amount” of LSD and Psilocin mushrooms connected to the pair after serving residential and business search warrants in March 2024.

They also said they seized a “significant amount” of money, several firearms and a vehicle.

Connelly was indicted on two counts of trafficking in cocaine, two counts of possession of criminal tools, four counts of endangering children and one count each of possession of cocaine, trafficking in LSD, possession of LSD, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drugs. She is currently scheduled to be in court Feb. 21 for a hearing.

The Tactical Crime Suppression Unit is a partnership between the police departments of Centerville, Germantown, Kettering, Miamisburg, Moraine, Oakwood and Springboro. It is intended to pool resources and work together to address crime from a regional perspective, according to the unit’s website.

