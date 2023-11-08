BreakingNews
Police investigating swatting incident at Alter High School; Other Ohio, Kentucky schools report similar cases

Riverside man pleads guilty to child sex, pornography charges, drugging, assaulting older victims

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Crime & Law
By
28 minutes ago
X

A Riverside man who was accused of sexually assaulting multiple people, including two children, as well as making child pornography, has pleaded guilty to 18, according to three plea agreements filed Tuesday with the Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

ExplorePolice investigating swatting incident at Alter High School; Other Ohio, Kentucky schools report similar cases

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Colin Hansford, 45, pleaded guilty to 13 counts of pandering sexually-oriented material involving a minor, three counts of rape and two counts of gross sexual imposition, the plea agreements said.

These charges could include a fine up to $45,000 and probation of up to 5 years. He agreed to be sentenced to an aggregate prison term ranging from 20 to 25 years, the agreements said, and will also have to register as a Tier III sex offender.

As a Tier III sex offender, he will be required to register his address every 90 days for the rest of his life, and be forbidden to live with 1000 feet of a school, preschool or child daycare.

As part of the agreement, all other indicted charges were dismissed, as well as sexually violent predator specifications on those charges.

ExplorePREVIOUS COVERAGE: Riverside man indicted on 100+ sex abuse, child pornography charges

Hansford was indicted in October 2022 on:

  • 10 counts of rape of child younger than 10
  • Three counts of rape of a substantially impaired victim
  • One count of rape of a child younger than 13
  • 22 counts of pandering sexually-oriented material involving a minor (create)
  • 27 counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance
  • Four counts of gross sexual imposition of a child younger than 13
  • Three counts of gross sexual imposition of a substantially impaired victim
  • 33 counts of pandering sexually-oriented material involving a minor (possess)
  • One count of public indecency

The charges came after law enforcement officers said that in September 2022 they learned of a USB flash drive with child pornography images and videos of Hansford sexually assaulting an adult and two children, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office. One of the victims was reportedly 12 at the time of the abuse and another was 3.

One of the victims was reportedly known to Hansford.

The prosecutor’s office said that Hansford drugged the older victims before he assaulted them.

Hansford is currently in the Montgomery County Jail, and is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 21.

In Other News
1
Huber Heights man gets 50 years in child porn case; FBI IDs 57 victims
2
Man charged in Jefferson Twp. shooting that critically wounded man
3
Woman accused of harboring fugitive in Trotwood murder case indicted
4
Beavercreek police arrest teen in Walmart fire
5
27-year-old man killed in Dayton double shooting ID’d

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top