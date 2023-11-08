Riverside man pleads guilty to child sex, pornography charges, drugging, assaulting older victims

A Riverside man who was accused of sexually assaulting multiple people, including two children, as well as making child pornography, has pleaded guilty to 18, according to three plea agreements filed Tuesday with the Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Colin Hansford, 45, pleaded guilty to 13 counts of pandering sexually-oriented material involving a minor, three counts of rape and two counts of gross sexual imposition, the plea agreements said.

These charges could include a fine up to $45,000 and probation of up to 5 years. He agreed to be sentenced to an aggregate prison term ranging from 20 to 25 years, the agreements said, and will also have to register as a Tier III sex offender.

As a Tier III sex offender, he will be required to register his address every 90 days for the rest of his life, and be forbidden to live with 1000 feet of a school, preschool or child daycare.

As part of the agreement, all other indicted charges were dismissed, as well as sexually violent predator specifications on those charges.

Hansford was indicted in October 2022 on:

10 counts of rape of child younger than 10

Three counts of rape of a substantially impaired victim

One count of rape of a child younger than 13

22 counts of pandering sexually-oriented material involving a minor (create)

27 counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance

Four counts of gross sexual imposition of a child younger than 13

Three counts of gross sexual imposition of a substantially impaired victim

33 counts of pandering sexually-oriented material involving a minor (possess)

One count of public indecency

The charges came after law enforcement officers said that in September 2022 they learned of a USB flash drive with child pornography images and videos of Hansford sexually assaulting an adult and two children, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office. One of the victims was reportedly 12 at the time of the abuse and another was 3.

One of the victims was reportedly known to Hansford.

The prosecutor’s office said that Hansford drugged the older victims before he assaulted them.

Hansford is currently in the Montgomery County Jail, and is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 21.