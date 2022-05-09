Riverside police seek help in deadly US 35 shooting

On Sunday, police learned a shooting victim was at Miami Valley Hospital, according to a press release from City of Riverside Police Department. Officers at the hospital reported the shooting took place on U.S. 35 near Woodman Drive.

A marron four-door Chevy Impala was heading east on U.S. 35 when it was hit by gunfire. A 31-year-old woman who was a passenger in the vehicle was shot and killed, according to Riverside police.