BreakingNews
REPORTS: Adreian Payne, former NBA player and Dayton high school standout, has died
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Riverside police seek help in deadly US 35 shooting

ajc.com

caption arrowCaption
.

Crime & Law
By
14 minutes ago

Riverside police are asking for the public’s help while investigating a shooting on U.S. 35 that killed a woman Sunday.

On Sunday, police learned a shooting victim was at Miami Valley Hospital, according to a press release from City of Riverside Police Department. Officers at the hospital reported the shooting took place on U.S. 35 near Woodman Drive.

ExploreTrotwood man found guilty in crash that killed 3

A marron four-door Chevy Impala was heading east on U.S. 35 when it was hit by gunfire. A 31-year-old woman who was a passenger in the vehicle was shot and killed, according to Riverside police.

Her identity has not been released at this time.

Investigations spoke with the driver, a 29-year-old man, and another passenger, a 23-year-old woman. Neither were injured.

“Currently the investigation has yet to yield a motive for the shooting,” the release said.

Police are asking anyone who was in the area of east or west U.S. 35 around 2:30 p.m. who heard gunshots or saw anything suspicious to call City of Riverside Police at 937-233-1801 or police dispatch at 937-233-2080.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as information is released.

In Other News
1
Trotwood man found guilty in crash that killed 3
2
Pharmacists robbed at gunpoint at 2 Dayton Walgreens robbed Friday...
3
Man accused of ‘sucker-punching’ Dayton volleyball club worker indicted...
4
Judge gives max sentence, calls killing of 1-year-old ‘just plain evil’
5
Fairborn schools ROTC coordinator arrested on sexual battery charges

About the Author

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top