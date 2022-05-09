Riverside police seek help in deadly US 35 shooting

Riverside police are asking for the public’s help while investigating a shooting on U.S. 35 that killed a woman Sunday.
On Sunday, police learned a shooting victim was at Miami Valley Hospital, according to a press release from City of Riverside Police Department. Officers at the hospital reported the shooting took place on U.S. 35 near Woodman Drive.
A marron four-door Chevy Impala was heading east on U.S. 35 when it was hit by gunfire. A 31-year-old woman who was a passenger in the vehicle was shot and killed, according to Riverside police.
Her identity has not been released at this time.
Investigations spoke with the driver, a 29-year-old man, and another passenger, a 23-year-old woman. Neither were injured.
“Currently the investigation has yet to yield a motive for the shooting,” the release said.
Police are asking anyone who was in the area of east or west U.S. 35 around 2:30 p.m. who heard gunshots or saw anything suspicious to call City of Riverside Police at 937-233-1801 or police dispatch at 937-233-2080.
