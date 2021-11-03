dayton-daily-news logo
Ross Twp. man shot by deputy during search of house enters guilty plea to child porn charges

Credit: Journal News

Officer involved shooting in Ross Township

Credit: Journal News

CRIME & COURTS
By Lauren Pack
1 hour ago

A Ross Twp. man facing multiple counts of child pornography and charges that resulted in his shooting when Butler County Sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant has admitted guilt.

Alex Michael Hoskins, 26, of the 4200 block of Jennifer Drive, was shot May 10 by Sheriff’s Detective Ricky Phillips in what the investigation revealed was an attempt to “commit suicide by cop.”

ExploreNew details: Suspect shot by Butler County deputy faces child porn charges

Detectives and officials with Homeland Security were serving the search warrant as part of an online child pornography investigation, when Hoskins allegedly came toward the deputy with a gun, raised it and pointed it. Phillips shot and wounded Hoskins.

In July, a Butler County grand jury indicted Hoskins for obstructing official business with a gun specification, a fifth-degree felony; aggravated menacing, a misdemeanor; four counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, a fifth-degree felony and four counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, a fourth-degree felony.

On Monday, Hoskins pled guilty in Butler County Common Pleas court to obstructing official business with a one-year gun specification and three counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, all fifth-degree felonies. The remainder of the charges were dismissed.

ExploreRoss Twp. man who was shot by deputy competent to stand trial on child porn charges

Hoskins faces a maximum of five years in prison. Judge Michael Oster Jr. set sentencing for Dec. 13.

Following an investigation by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and presentation to a Butler County grand jury, no charges were returned against Phillips.

In this May 21 file photo, Alex Hoskins, 26, of Ross Twp., appeared in Hamilton Municipal Court on child pornography and felonious assault charges stemming from his May 10, 2021, arrest at his home. He was also shot by a Butler County Sheriff's deputy, and was treated and released from Kettering Health Hamilton Hospital. On Wednesday, a grand jury indicted Hoskins for obstructing official business with a gun specification, a fifth-degree felony; aggravated menacing, a misdemeanor; four counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented matter or performance, a fifth-degree felony and four counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, a fourth-degree felony. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF
In this May 21 file photo, Alex Hoskins, 26, of Ross Twp., appeared in Hamilton Municipal Court on child pornography and felonious assault charges stemming from his May 10, 2021, arrest at his home. He was also shot by a Butler County Sheriff's deputy, and was treated and released from Kettering Health Hamilton Hospital. On Wednesday, a grand jury indicted Hoskins for obstructing official business with a gun specification, a fifth-degree felony; aggravated menacing, a misdemeanor; four counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented matter or performance, a fifth-degree felony and four counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, a fourth-degree felony. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

Hoskins was interviewed by investigators, and the sheriff’s office said he confessed to possession of child pornography and sending and receiving pornographic images and videos of children, according to detectives.

