Second man granted intervention in Moraine drive-by shooting

The charges reach back to early Sept. 22, 2023, when the Moraine Police Division received a 911 call reporting shots fired into a home in the 2700 block of Cadillac Street.

“Somebody just shot up my house,” the caller said.

Police said that multiple shots were fired from a passing vehicle at a group of people in the house.

DeJesus and co-defendants Jaedon Landis, Michael Guadagno and Noah Romero, all of Miami Twp., were identified and arrested by the end of the next day.

Landis, 21, pleaded guilty March 26 to improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation and discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, as part of a pair of plea agreements. He could face between two and six years in prison, and is scheduled to be sentenced on May 27.

Guadagno, 20, was sentenced in February to up to five years of probation, but his community control was terminated March 8 after it was determined he wasn’t meeting all the terms of his probation. He was admitted to the Correctional Reception Center in Orient on March 15 to begin serving a two-year prison term, according to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction.

Romero, 18, pleaded guilty March 19 and was also granted intervention in lieu of conviction. He will also be under the supervision of the Montgomery County Probation Service for one to five years and have to enter a drug rehabilitation program, according to court documents. In addition, Romero was ordered not to contact any of the other three charged in the drive-by.