Several detained, officers hit, pepper sprayed after fights in high school basketball crowd

ajc.com

Crime & Law
By
1 hour ago
X

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said that numerous area law enforcement agencies were called to Meadowdale High School over the weekend after several fights broke out at a basketball game.

Deputies responded to the school Sunday at about 5:38 p.m. during the Dayton Public Schools All-Star High School Basketball game for a report of several fights inside the school, the sheriff’s office said in a release.

The initial group of children who were fighting left before deputies arrived, the release said.

ExploreWhat to know about this weekend’s flooding in the SW Ohio region

However, a large number of people exited the school and were ordered to leave at the request of school staff, and several more fights broke out. The sheriff’s office said that several people were detained for disorderly conduct.

A second large group then exited the school and were also ordered to leave.

The sheriff’s office said that crews from “numerous” area law enforcement agencies were called to the school as many individuals refused to leave and were arrested.

In particular, the sheriff’s office said that one boy hit an officer in the face and attempted to hit several other officers before being Tasered, followed by another trying to attack the arresting officers, leading to more officers taking the second into custody and Tasering him as well.

The sheriff’s office said that during the incident, one officer was pepper sprayed and another received minor injuries, though there were no other reported injuries. No officers or citizens were taken to the hospital from the scene, the release said.

Crews were on scene for over an hour as fights continued into the neighborhood from the crowds leaving the school, the sheriff’s office said.

In Other News
1
Man gets prison for hitting pedestrians, killing woman while fleeing...
2
Can you help? Police seek tips in deadly shooting of woman found in...
3
Dayton man gets 15 years to life for murdering toddler, sexually...
4
Franklin man indicted in Lebanon child rape case
5
Woman gets year in prison for threatening area school

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.