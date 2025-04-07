Several detained, officers hit, pepper sprayed after fights in high school basketball crowd

The initial group of children who were fighting left before deputies arrived, the release said.

However, a large number of people exited the school and were ordered to leave at the request of school staff, and several more fights broke out. The sheriff’s office said that several people were detained for disorderly conduct.

A second large group then exited the school and were also ordered to leave.

The sheriff’s office said that crews from “numerous” area law enforcement agencies were called to the school as many individuals refused to leave and were arrested.

In particular, the sheriff’s office said that one boy hit an officer in the face and attempted to hit several other officers before being Tasered, followed by another trying to attack the arresting officers, leading to more officers taking the second into custody and Tasering him as well.

The sheriff’s office said that during the incident, one officer was pepper sprayed and another received minor injuries, though there were no other reported injuries. No officers or citizens were taken to the hospital from the scene, the release said.

Crews were on scene for over an hour as fights continued into the neighborhood from the crowds leaving the school, the sheriff’s office said.