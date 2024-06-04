Sheriff: 2 dead in apparent murder/suicide by I-70 in Preble County

Two people are dead after a report of a wrong-way driver on Interstate 70 ended with the discovery of an apparent murder-suicide on Monday, according to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office.

In a release, the sheriff’s office said that at about 5:15 p.m. they were dispatched along with the Ohio State Highway Patrol to I-70 near the Indiana state line on a report of a wrong-way driver in the westbound lanes. Law enforcement patrolled the area but were unable to find the vehicle.

However, about four hours later at around 9:17 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the area again for a vehicle that seemed to be disabled in a ditch on the side of the U.S. 35 onramp, which is currently closed for construction. Deputies responded with a Wayne County, Indiana Sheriff’s deputy and the highway patrol.

Inside, there were two dead people with apparent gunshot wounds.

The sheriff’s office said that they believe that the disabled vehicle was the one described in the earlier wrong-way call.

After investigating the scene and autopsy on the bodies by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said they are preliminarily investigating the incident as a murder/suicide.

The two people in the car were identified the driver as Alysha M. Rountree, 31, of Pryor, Oklahoma, and an acquaintance, Robert L. Wilson III, 31, of Twinsburg, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office did not say which of the two were believed to be the shooter.

Investigation continues by the Preble County Sheriff’s Office, the Preble County Coroner’s Office, and the Pryor Creek, Oklahoma Police Department.

