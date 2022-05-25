Student arrested after violence threat lockdown at Oxford school

BreakingNews
Dayton businessman sentenced to prison in final corruption investigation case
Oxford city officials said the Talawanda Middle School is under a "precautionary lockdown" Wednesday morning in responses to a threat. Oxford officials say police are at the school and the situation is under control.

OXFORD — A Talawanda Schools student was arrested Wednesday in connection with an alleged threat and subsequent lockdown of the district’s middle school.

Talawanda spokesperson Holli Morrish said the middle school student suspect, who was not in class on Wednesday, was taken into custody after being arrested away from the school campus.

“The Oxford Police Department was investigating a student this morning who allegedly made a threat to another student. The student who is being investigated for that is in custody with the Oxford Police,” said Morrish.

“We still have the external lockdown,” Morrish said Wednesday morning. “We call it a modified lockdown here at Talawanda. What that means is we are not letting visitors into the building but the building, internally, is operating as normal,” she said.

“The lockdown was pretty precautionary but we felt like we should do it.”

A written threat found in a bathroom at Talawanda High School in December also led to a precautionary lock down to that school.

The incident comes one day after a massacre at a Uvalde, Texas elementary school in which 18 children and 2 adults died. The shooter was killed by police.

