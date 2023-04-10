X

Subject of Dayton homicide investigation ID’d

A man whose death is under investigation by Dayton homicide detectives was identified as a 60-year-old man.

Steven Blake was pronounced dead early April 2, according to Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger. His cause and manner of death have not been determined.

Around 3:15 a.m. on April 2 Dayton police responded to the 500 block of Scranton Street on a report of assault.

When they arrived they found a man, later identified as Blake, deceased and an injured 59-year-old man, said Lt. Steven Bauer.

“The 59-year-old male was transported to the hospital in critical condition,” he added. “At this time it is believed the only two people involved in this incident are accounted for.”

Homicide detectives are continuing to investigate the incident.

