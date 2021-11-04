Suspect in Kettering standoff shot at walls, thought people were trying to enter apartment through them

Police evacuated the occupants of multiple apartment buildings as a safety precaution, according to Kettering Police Department. No injuries were reported.

Kettering SWAT and Beavercreek RERT teams arrived and took over the scene.

McNary left the apartment around 1 a.m. Tuesday. He was taken into custody without incident, according to police.

“McNary advised officers that he shot at the walls because he thought that people were trying to enter the apartment through them,” court documents stated.

Police found multiple 40mm casings in the apartment, as well as multiple bullet holes in the ceiling and walls.

McNary had a court hearing Thursday morning where bond was set at $10,000, according to court records. His next hearing is scheduled for Nov. 12.