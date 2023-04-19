X

Suspects in custody after stolen vehicle flees Moraine pursuit, crashes in Dayton

Crime & Law
By
41 minutes ago

Police are investigating after a stolen vehicle involved in a pursuit with Moraine police crashed in Dayton Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Dayton Police Department on social media, police in Moraine were chasing the car but lost sight of it. However, the vehicle then crashed at Patterson Boulevard near the intersection with River Park Road.

The people inside the car fled on foot but were quickly arrested, the post said.

Moraine dispatchers declined to comment since officers are currently investigating.

