Teen charged as adult in deadly shooting of Lyft driver in Dayton pleads guilty

Four teens were accused of using the Lyft rideshare app Jan. 26, 2022, to lure Lyft driver 35-year-old Brandon Cooper of Beavercreek to the area to rob him. Cooper’s vehicle OnStar system reported a possible crash around 2 a.m., and Dayton police found Cooper fatally shot in the back inside his vehicle on Ferguson Avenue.

Investigators linked the four teens to another robbery earlier that morning, also involving a Lyft driver who reported her cellphone, wallet and car were stolen. They were arrested following a SWAT standoff later that morning.

Mitchell and co-defendant Tylan Amir Peaks, both 15 at the time of the deadly shooting, had their cases transferred to adult court.

Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. previously said both teens were known in the juvenile system.

“Their violent and deadly actions show the juvenile justice system has not been able to rehabilitate them in any way,” he said.

Also, had they remained in the juvenile system, Mitchell and Peaks would not be able to be held past their 21 birthdays, should both be convicted.

“After that time, there would be no supervision over either of these two violent offenders and they would be released,” Heck said. “As a community we cannot stand idly by as young people commit violent and deadly crimes.”

As part of his plea agreement, Mitchell had a dozen charges dismissed, including additional murder and aggravated robbery counts, felonious assault, grand theft of a motor vehicle, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises and tampering with evidence.

He also will be designated a violent offender with a duty to register and will be ordered to pay restitution for funeral and burial expenses and to the other victim for the robbery, according to plea documents.

Peaks, 17, is scheduled to go on trial July 15 on 17 counts, including four counts each of murder and grand theft of a motor vehicle, six counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of felonious assault and one count of tampering with evidence.

He is held in the Circleville Juvenile Correctional Facility.

The other two defendants will remain in Montgomery County Juvenile Court jurisdiction.

Staff Writer Kristen Spicker contributed to this report.