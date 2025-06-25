Teen sought in early morning stolen vehicle pursuit from Franklin to Trotwood

In addition, police believe the SUV had been freshly stolen from the city of Blue Ash, Colon said.

Officers pursued the Jeep and tried to pull it over, the chief said, when it took the Ohio 73, Franklin/Springboro exit. It then ran the red light at Ohio 73, turned left and got back onto I-75 North, followed by police.

Back on the highway, the chase reached average speeds of 105 mph, Colon said. Over about 17 miles, the chief said the Jeep “committed numerous traffic violations,” driving recklessly, passing on the shoulder and driving on the shoulder. It also kept starting to take exit ramps before cutting back onto the highway at the last minute to try to elude police, the chief said.

During the pursuit, officers deployed a StarChase tracking dart onto the Jeep, Colon said.

StarChase is a GPS tracking system that is mounted to the front of a cruiser and fires an adhesive tag meant to stick to a suspect’s vehicle that police can then track without chasing the suspect in dangerous conditions. The system has been equipped by police in Franklin and Moraine in the past year, and Colon said in December that other departments in the area have reached out to ask for information on the system.

During the pursuit, the chief said that the lead officer used his spotlight and was able to clearly see the driver’s face multiple times.

Pursuing officers lost sight of the Jeep after it exited the highway at Stanley Avenue, ran a red light, then made multiple turns, with the last sighting being several blocks away as police passed Wampler Avenue, the chief said.

After losing sight of the Jeep, dispatchers directed officers using the tracking system, ending up in the parking lot of 3970 Salem Avenue in Trotwood. The chief said the SUV was abandoned in the far back of the lot with the driver’s door standing open.

A K9 crew tracked the suspect from the SUV across the street to the 4000 block of Redonda Lane, Colon said. The stolen vehicle was collected by Sandy’s Towing, and a Franklin evidence technician was requested to meet the towing company to process the vehicle.

After speaking with other law enforcement and sharing the suspect’s description, police found a possible suspect, a Trotwood 19-year-old with a history of vehicle theft and an active felony warrant for grand theft auto from Clermont County, Colon said. A new warrant was issued for his arrest.