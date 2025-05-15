Teenager pleads guilty in gun sale shooting in Dayton

That charge could carry fines of up to $15,000, or a prison term of two to 12 years, plus a mandatory consecutive prison term of three years for the firearm specification.

His driver’s license will also be suspended for two to 10 years.

As part of the plea agreement, two counts of aggravated robbery and one count of felonious assault were dismissed, and Dixon agreed to a six-year aggregate prison sentence.

The charges stem from Feb. 1, when a person arrived at Kettering Health Dayton with a gunshot wound. When officers spoke to the person, they found out he was shot in an alley in the 900 block of Harvard Avenue.

“When speaking to the victim that had been shot, he stated he had been shot while attempting to buy a handgun,” according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court. “(He) stated the suspect stole $230 and the handgun that he was to purchase.”

He reportedly struggled with the suspect, who was later identified as Dixon, and was shot in the leg. Then, when he tried to flee in a vehicle, Dixon allegedly shot at the vehicle as well.

Shell casings and other evidence were found at the scene, court documents said.

The victim said that the suspect was known as “Zay Low” and they met on Facebook, according to the affidavit. Investigators identified the “Zay Low” as Dixon.

Officers arrested Dixon in Trotwood two days after the shooting, and a search of his home found three handguns.