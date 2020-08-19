Third person indicted for man’s shooting death in Fairfield

Fairfield police said Domingo Francisco, 38, was found dead by his roommate at 8:15 p.m. March 13 in his apartment at the Fairfield Pointe complex. He has been shot at close range, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office report.

More than a month later, police issued a press release saying they were looking for a man they called an acquaintance who was with Francisco at Bargos, a bar at the corner of Dixie Highway and Mack Road, before his death.

Francisco died of a gunshot wound to the head, according to Dr. Russell Uptegrove, the forensic pathologist who performed the autopsy. Soot was found on Francisco’s nose and cheek from the gunshot. There were also two abrasions on his right upper arm.

Francisco’s roommate, who also lives with his wife in the apartment, entered his room after Francisco’s brother said he hadn’t been able to reach him. The roommate then called 911.