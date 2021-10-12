Troopers investigate stabbing at I-75 rest area in Butler County

A 41-year-old man was stabbed late Tuesday morning at the rest area of Interstate 75 North in Liberty Twp. in Butler County.
Troopers were called at 11:56 a.m. to the rest area, where they found Gueladio Anne in the parking lot and in need of medical assistance, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Wilmington Post.
Anne, 41, of Cincinnati, was taken to Atrium Medical Center with injuries described as not life-threatening, the patrol said.
The suspect, who was not immediately identified, was acquainted with Anne.
His vehicle was stopped on I-75 North near milepost 120 in Allen County, where he was taken into custody, troopers said.
