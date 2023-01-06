Trotwood man charged in Miami Twp. rape case

Miami Twp. police were called around 7:20 a.m. Sept. 16, 2022, to a report of a forcible rape at the the Miamisburg by the Mall apartments off Lyons Road.

A woman told officers she was asleep in an upstairs bedroom “when she was awoken (sic) to a man pulling down her pants. The man was standing next to the bed wearing a mask and brandishing a handgun,” an affidavit filed in Miamisburg Municipal Court stated.