Trotwood man indicted in Miami Twp. rape case

The man threatened to kill the woman before sexually assaulting her, according to the document.

The man left and entered the apartment using a rear sliding glass door. It was not clear whether the door was locked, but there was no sign of forced entry, the affidavit stated.

The woman was taken to a local hospital for a sexual assault examination, which collected genetic material from her assailant.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation determined that DNA from the woman’s exam matched Spells, according to the affidavit.

During an interview with detectives, Spells denied the assault, court documents stated.

Spells remains held on $250,000 bail in the Montgomery County Jail, where he has been housed since his Jan. 5 arrest.