dayton-daily-news logo
X

Trotwood man indicted in Miami Twp. rape case

Crime & Law
By
1 hour ago
DNA linked suspect to sexual assault.

A 55-year-old Trotwood man indicted Friday is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in September at gunpoint after trespassing inside a Miami Twp. apartment.

Ronald Terrance Spells is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for rape, attempted rape and aggravated burglary.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Miami Twp. police were called around 7:20 a.m. Sept. 16, 2022, to a report of a forcible rape at the the Miamisburg by the Mall apartments off Lyons Road.

A woman told officers she was asleep in an upstairs bedroom “when she was awoken (sic) to a man pulling down her pants. The man was standing next to the bed wearing a mask and brandishing a handgun,” an affidavit filed in Miamisburg Municipal Court stated.

The man threatened to kill the woman before sexually assaulting her, according to the document.

The man left and entered the apartment using a rear sliding glass door. It was not clear whether the door was locked, but there was no sign of forced entry, the affidavit stated.

ExploreRELATED: Trotwood man charged in Miami Twp. rape case

The woman was taken to a local hospital for a sexual assault examination, which collected genetic material from her assailant.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation determined that DNA from the woman’s exam matched Spells, according to the affidavit.

During an interview with detectives, Spells denied the assault, court documents stated.

Spells remains held on $250,000 bail in the Montgomery County Jail, where he has been housed since his Jan. 5 arrest.

In Other News
1
NEW DETAILS: Man shoots at woman who drops off dog before Dayton...
2
Man indicted in 20-year-old Dayton child sex case involving 3 girls
3
Preble County woman accused of drowning grandmother competent for trial
4
Retired teacher charged in Greene County child porn case
5
25 years ago: Highway accident killed 2 first responders and led to...

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top