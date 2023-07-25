BreakingNews
Butler Twp. man sentenced to 17 years for drug, gun crimes
Trotwood man indicted in OVI crash that seriously injured passenger

Crime & Law
By
57 minutes ago

A Trotwood man indicted this week is accused of driving impaired and trying to flee from police before a crash in April that seriously injured one of his passengers.

Alexander Michael Gooley, 20, is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court after he was indicted by a grand jury Monday for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, aggravated vehicular assault, vehicular assault, failure to stop after a nonpublic road accident, two misdemeanor OVI counts and a misdemeanor count of obstructing official business.

Gooley was driving a vehicle shortly after 10:15 p.m. April 8 when he tried to elude a police officer who initiated a traffic stop, according to his indictment.

He was headed east in a 2012 Chevrolet on East Worley Avenue and turned right to go south on North Sunrise Avenue when he ran off the left side of the road and struck a tree, according to a Trotwood Police Department crash report.

Gooley and passenger Rana McClure, 18, of Dayton reportedly ran away after the crash. She was indicted for failure to stop after a nonpublic road accident and obstructing official business, a misdemeanor.

Another passenger, an 18-year-old Trotwood woman, suffered serious injuries. She and Gooley, who suffered minor injuries, were taken to Miami Valley Hospital, the report stated.

Gooley reportedly had a blood-alcohol content between .096 and .204, above Ohio’s 0.08 legal driving limit, according to the indictment.

He remains held in the Montgomery County Jail.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

