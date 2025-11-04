Trotwood man pleads guilty in SWAT standoff during child custody exchange

Crime & Law
By
1 hour ago
A Trotwood man accused of causing a SWAT standoff during a child custody exchange has pleaded guilty to one of two charges.

The plea deal

The plea deal

Shawn Wheeler, 48, pleaded guilty to inducing panic, according to an agreement filed in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court Oct. 31.

Shawn L. Wheeler. Photo courtesy Miami Valley Jails.

icon to expand image

That charge could result in a fine up to $2,500, and six months to a year in prison, court documents said.

Wheeler agreed to pay $1,350 in addition to other sentencing, the agreement said.

One charge of violating a protection order will be dismissed as part of the deal.

The standoff

The charges stem from Aug. 15 around 12:47 p.m., when police responded to the 3400 block of Shiloh Springs Road to help with a child custody exchange.

“During the encounter, the situation escalated into a barricaded subject incident, prompting the activation of the Montgomery County Regional SWAT team to assist in safely resolving the standoff,” Trotwood police said.

Multiple apartments were evacuated at the WIllowood Apartments due to the standoff, according to Montgomery County Municipal Court Western Division records.

Eventually, Wheeler was taken into custody safely, and no injuries were reported due to the incident.

What comes next?

Wheeler is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 13.

He is currently booked in the Montgomery County Jail, according to the jail website.

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.