Troy man in 2 high-speed Miami County chases sentenced to prison

Caleb Richard Maxon was sentenced in Common Pleas Court after pleading guilty to two felony counts of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, felony aggravated possession of drugs, misdemeanor driving while under the influence and felony illegal conveyance of drugs into a detention facility.

Explore Piqua woman accused of sexual conduct with teen pleads not guilty by reason of insanity

Maxon led police on pursuits last February and May with one ending after a chase across Piqua residential streets and then down Interstate 75 at speeds of 110 mph.