Troy man in 2 high-speed Miami County chases sentenced to prison

A 23-year-old Troy man who led police in Miami County on two pursuits last year was sentenced Monday to 7½ years in prison by a judge who said he was causing havoc and endangering the public.
Caleb Richard Maxon was sentenced in Common Pleas Court after pleading guilty to two felony counts of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, felony aggravated possession of drugs, misdemeanor driving while under the influence and felony illegal conveyance of drugs into a detention facility.
Maxon led police on pursuits last February and May with one ending after a chase across Piqua residential streets and then down Interstate 75 at speeds of 110 mph.
Judge Stacy Wall said Maxon’s actions were “egregious” and that he posed “a substantial risk to the public.”
He had 12 court adjudications as a juvenile and as an adult already had served two prison terms, Wall said.
Maxon will receive credit for time he has served in the county jail and was ordered to pay $200 restitution to cover the cost of drug testing.
