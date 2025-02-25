Undercover officer offered sex acts at Huber Heights spa leads to prostitution charge

A manager of a Huber Heights massage business is facing charges after an undercover officer was allegedly offered sex acts.
Xiuzhen Liu, 56, was indicted in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court on one felony count of promoting prostitution.
The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said that police received a tip about possible prostitution at the Shanghai Spa at 7009 Taylorsville Road.
In April, police sent an undercover officer to the spa, who was offered sex acts, the prosecutor’s office said. Lui was the manager of the spa.
Liu was not in custody in the Montgomery County Jail at the time of writing and is scheduled to be arraigned March 11.
