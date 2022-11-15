dayton-daily-news logo
X

US 35 shooting appears to be ‘targeted act of violence,’ police say

Crime & Law
By
18 minutes ago
Gunshot victim’s injuries not life-threatening, police say.

A shooting on U.S. 35 on Monday afternoon that sent a man to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening “was not a random act of violence,” Dayton police Lt. Steven Bauer said during a Tuesday media briefing.

“This appears to be a targeted act of violence,” Bauer said.

Police responded just after 1 p.m. Monday to U.S. 35 West near the Interstate 75 ramps after a 911 caller reported a man had been shot inside a vehicle.

ExplorePHOTOS: US 35 West briefly closed after shooting reported in Dayton

“Somebody, I don’t know who, shot into his car. I heard about three or four shots and I looked around,” the caller said. “He stopped because they shot his tire out.”

Bauer said the shooting victim is a 22-year-old man who is in stable condition.

The shooting took place on U.S. 35 West between Wayne Avenue and I-75.

A silver Chevrolet SUV had approximately five or six rounds fired into in, police said Monday. The vehicle had multiple bullet holes.

Dayton Police Department’s Violent Offenders Unit is continuing to investigate the incident.

In Other News
1
Man accused of chasing off-duty Dayton detective, firing 12 shots at...
2
Englewood man indicted, accused of sexually assaulting disabled woman
3
Man charged after DNA links him to two ‘brutal’ 2014 rapes in Dayton
4
Warning: Phone scammers impersonating police officers
5
Road rage triggers shooting in Riverside, police say

About the Author

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top