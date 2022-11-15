US 35 shooting appears to be ‘targeted act of violence,’ police say

A shooting on U.S. 35 on Monday afternoon that sent a man to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening “was not a random act of violence,” Dayton police Lt. Steven Bauer said during a Tuesday media briefing.
“This appears to be a targeted act of violence,” Bauer said.
Police responded just after 1 p.m. Monday to U.S. 35 West near the Interstate 75 ramps after a 911 caller reported a man had been shot inside a vehicle.
“Somebody, I don’t know who, shot into his car. I heard about three or four shots and I looked around,” the caller said. “He stopped because they shot his tire out.”
Bauer said the shooting victim is a 22-year-old man who is in stable condition.
The shooting took place on U.S. 35 West between Wayne Avenue and I-75.
A silver Chevrolet SUV had approximately five or six rounds fired into in, police said Monday. The vehicle had multiple bullet holes.
Dayton Police Department’s Violent Offenders Unit is continuing to investigate the incident.
