Vandalia woman indicted in crash that killed 73-year-old Trotwood woman

A Vandalia woman was indicted Tuesday in an October crash that killed a 73-year-old Trotwood woman in Butler Twp.
Amanda Sue King, 29, is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for aggravated vehicular homicide.
Credit: Montgomery County Jail
Credit: Montgomery County Jail
The crash happened shortly after noon Oct. 21, 2022, at the intersection of Peters Pike and Little York Road.
King, who was driving a 2012 Toyota Camry, ran a red light on Peters Pike and struck a 2009 Chevrolet Malibu turning left from Little York Road, according to a Butler Twp. Police Department crash report.
The Malibu overturned off the right side of the roadway and its driver, identified as Hattie Elizabeth White, was pronounced dead at the scene.
King’s car went off the left side of the roadway after the crash. She had to be freed from the wreck and was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries. Police suspected marijuana use, and a blood test was positive for cannabinoids, the crash report stated.
King has been held on unrelated charges in the Montgomery County Jail.
About the Author