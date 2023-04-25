Vandalia woman indicted in crash that killed 73-year-old Trotwood woman

The Malibu overturned off the right side of the roadway and its driver, identified as Hattie Elizabeth White, was pronounced dead at the scene.

King’s car went off the left side of the roadway after the crash. She had to be freed from the wreck and was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries. Police suspected marijuana use, and a blood test was positive for cannabinoids, the crash report stated.

King has been held on unrelated charges in the Montgomery County Jail.