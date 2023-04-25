BreakingNews
Plans for residential rental community near Centerville move forward at slightly smaller size
X

Vandalia woman indicted in crash that killed 73-year-old Trotwood woman

Crime & Law
By
9 minutes ago

A Vandalia woman was indicted Tuesday in an October crash that killed a 73-year-old Trotwood woman in Butler Twp.

Amanda Sue King, 29, is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for aggravated vehicular homicide.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

The crash happened shortly after noon Oct. 21, 2022, at the intersection of Peters Pike and Little York Road.

King, who was driving a 2012 Toyota Camry, ran a red light on Peters Pike and struck a 2009 Chevrolet Malibu turning left from Little York Road, according to a Butler Twp. Police Department crash report.

The Malibu overturned off the right side of the roadway and its driver, identified as Hattie Elizabeth White, was pronounced dead at the scene.

ExploreRELATED: Trotwood woman killed in Butler Twp. crash ID’d

King’s car went off the left side of the roadway after the crash. She had to be freed from the wreck and was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries. Police suspected marijuana use, and a blood test was positive for cannabinoids, the crash report stated.

King has been held on unrelated charges in the Montgomery County Jail.

In Other News
1
5 Middletown police officers on paid leave after shooting
2
Man found competent for trial in death of ex-boyfriend in Riverside
3
NEW DETAILS: Roommate charged in Darke County double homicide...
4
Man sentenced to 5 years for chasing, shooting at off-duty Dayton...
5
Middletown police shoot, wound man who fired at officers, chief says

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top