Wanted man who prompted widespread alert in Warren County indicted in standoff

The July 26 SWAT standoff led to an emergency alert to “secure doors and windows. Remain inside with doors secured” meant for the Landen area of Deerfield Twp. However, the message was sent to cellphones across Warren County and others in surrounding counties without further information regarding the location and reason for the alert.

Warren County Emergency Management Agency officials initially said a “technical malfunction” led the alert to go to a wider area without the full messaging. However, the EMA said following an investigation, it was determined the error was “human-caused” and that the agency would conduct more in-depth training on the Integrated Public Alert & Warning System.

Pouncy was wanted for the alleged strangulation and assault of his girlfriend on July 25, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

The Ohio Adult Parole Authority told the sheriff’s office that Pouncy’s ankle monitor had been tampered with and that it indicated he was at a house in the 3700 block of Spring Mill Way in Deerfield Twp.

Law enforcement officers responded around noon July 26 with the arrest warrant, and the Warren County Tactical Response unit was requested to assist with the apprehension.

After several hours of Pouncy reportedly refusing to cooperate, the sheriff’s office said the tactical team breached the front door and took Pouncy into custody.

He reportedly entered the house without permission, took a cellphone and hung up during a 911 call and prevented those inside — including a person with autism who is nonverbal — from leaving during the standoff, affidavits filed in the case said.

Pouncy is being held on a $500,000 bond in the Warren County Jail.