Warren County man indicted for aggravated murder in companion’s death

A 78-year-old Warren County man accused of shooting his companion to death last month acted “with prior calculation,” according to his indictment for aggravated murder and other charges.
What was he indicted for?
- Gerald Olin Finley of Deerfield Twp. was indicted for aggravated murder and two counts each of murder and felonious assault, according to a Warren County grand jury report released Monday.
- The charges are in connection to the shooting death of a woman identified as 79-year-old Emilia Vinokur by the Warren County Coroner’s Office.
- Finley initially was charged with murder and felonious assault in Mason Municipal Court.
What is he accused of?
- Finley is accused of shooting Vinokur — described by Finley as his traveling companion — in the head with a handgun inside a car the afternoon of Sept. 7. He “purposely and with prior calculation and design caused the death of another with a firearm,” according to his indictment.
- Warren County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a person with a gunshot wound around 3:15 p.m. Sunday at Deerfield Twp. Fire Station 57 in the 3000 block of West U.S. 22, after Finley drove her to the fire station. Crews attempted life-saving efforts, but Vinokur died at the scene.
- Finley was arrested following questioning by the sheriff’s office.
What happens next?
Finley is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Warren County Common Pleas Court.
He remains held on $200,000 bond in the Warren County Jail.
