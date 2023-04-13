Warren County seeking assistance to find suspect

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted on charges of rape and pandering obscenities involving a minor.
The suspect is identified as Tyler James Hagens and is described as a black male, 5-feet, 7 inches, 190 pounds with black/brown hair, brown eyes and a tattoo on his right forearm with the name “TY” on it.
Hagens may be driving a 2011 Black Chevrolet Impala. He has family and acquaintances in the Forest Park, Ohio area and is also known to be armed with a handgun.
If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Tyler James Hagens, contact Detective Brandi Carter, Warren County Sheriff’s Office, at 513-695-2338, or e-mail crimetips@wcsooh.org.
