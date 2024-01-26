Washingtown Twp. gets nearly 2 years in prison in child pornography case

A Washington Twp. man will spend nearly two years in prison after pleading guilty last month to child pornography-related charges.

Samuel Franklin Snelling, 43, was sentenced Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court after he pleaded guilty Dec. 21 to two counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor. He was sentenced to 11 months on each count, to be served concurrently for a total term of 22 months.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office opened an investigation after the Internet Crimes Against Children task force reported that Snelling downloaded pornographic images involving children, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

As part of his plea, five counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance and 17 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor were dismissed, according to plea documents.

Snelling also was designated a Tier II sexual offender, which will require him to register his address every six months for 25 years.

