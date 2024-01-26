Washingtown Twp. gets nearly 2 years in prison in child pornography case

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office opened an investigation after the Internet Crimes Against Children task force reported that Snelling downloaded pornographic images involving children, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

As part of his plea, five counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance and 17 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor were dismissed, according to plea documents.

Snelling also was designated a Tier II sexual offender, which will require him to register his address every six months for 25 years.