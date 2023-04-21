BreakingNews
Woman, 18, critically injured after hit-and-run crash; Can you help find driver?

Crime & Law
By
43 minutes ago

An 18-year-old woman remains in critical condition after she was struck by a hit-and-run driver earlier this month while walking home from a friend’s house in Harrison Twp.

The car involved is believed to be a darker colored sedan with possible front-end damage, damage to the hood or windshield, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies and medics were dispatched around 11:30 p.m. April 6 to the area of North Main Street and Santa Clara Avenue on the report of a pedestrian, later identified as I’Sice Thomas, hit by a car.

“Ms. Thomas was crossing North Main Street at Santa Clara when she was struck by a northbound vehicle that fled the scene and remains in critical condition,” a statement from the sheriff’s office read.

Deputies determined the crash happened at 10:50 p.m. The investigation is active and anyone with information is urged to call Sgt. Scott Prater at 937-225-4217.

Moraine police are seeking another hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a pedestrian early Friday after the person’s car broke down on Interstate 75 South north of the Dryden Road exit ramp near the ongoing construction project.

ExplorePerson struck by truck, dies in hit-and-run crash on I-75 in Moraine

Witnesses and surveillance footage helped investigators determine the vehicle involved is a newer model, full-size white pickup truck with amber cab lights on the roof and damage to the front passenger side and headlight. It was last seen headed north on Dryden Road.

Anyone with information in Friday’s deadly crash is urged to call Moraine police investigators at 937-535-1166.

