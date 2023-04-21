Woman, 18, critically injured after hit-and-run crash; Can you help find driver?

Deputies determined the crash happened at 10:50 p.m. The investigation is active and anyone with information is urged to call Sgt. Scott Prater at 937-225-4217.

Moraine police are seeking another hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a pedestrian early Friday after the person’s car broke down on Interstate 75 South north of the Dryden Road exit ramp near the ongoing construction project.

Witnesses and surveillance footage helped investigators determine the vehicle involved is a newer model, full-size white pickup truck with amber cab lights on the roof and damage to the front passenger side and headlight. It was last seen headed north on Dryden Road.

Anyone with information in Friday’s deadly crash is urged to call Moraine police investigators at 937-535-1166.